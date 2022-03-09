LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fact of the matter is that Bellarmine may wind up getting more publicity and name recognition for not being allowed into this year's NCAA Tournament than it might've gotten for playing in it.
But that still doesn't make it fair for the players, who earned what normally qualifies for an automatic bid on the court.
NCAA rules mandate a four-year transition period from schools moving from Division II to Division I. Bellarmine is now only halfway through that. Its first year of eligibility for the NCAA Tournament will be 2025, unless the NCAA makes a change when it revisits the issue this spring.
The rule is intended so that only the most serious schools will make that leap, and so that they can get scheduling and facilities up to D-1 standards before competing for national championships. Still, few have made that transition as seamlessly as Bellarmine men's basketball.
I told some of Bellarmine's players Tuesday night that one national voice, Jeff Goodman, had already begun lobbying for Bellarmine to get an NIT bid.
"Everybody go like and retweet it," CJ Fleming said. "How about the NCAA Tournament, too? We deserve to hear our name on Selection Sunday. To be a 16 seed, whatever, we don't care. Not only that, but we put in the work that all the other teams have. Maybe even more. We had that grueling stretch to start the season. . . . We deserve to hear our name, but unfortunately that's not the case."
There is a Bellarmine way of doing things, fans who may just be starting to follow the program will quickly see, and senior Juston Betz returned to one of the program's mantras.
"We've made it a point to control what we can control," Betz said. "And that's it. And as exciting as Selection Sunday is, and as exciting as it would be to see our names up on the screen, which we deserve, we're going control whatever comes next. whether that'd be practice later this week, or film or anything like that, we're going to do it together. And we're going have the right attitude about how we approach things. That's the reason that we're here today is just being in the moment. Never taking for granted where we are. And as badly as we would love to be able to have the chance to play the NCAA Tournament. We're just going to enjoy and take in the last moments that we have together as a team."
Around the country on Tuesday (and Wednesday morning), the reaction was pretty unanimous. The NCAA Tournament would be better with them. A sample:
A dumb NCAA rule is the reason Bellarmine won’t make March Madness despite winning the ASUN tourney https://t.co/ufRdWbWbVR pic.twitter.com/pTi67E8nGp— For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 9, 2022
With the team transitioning to Division I, Bellarmine is the first men's team in the last 25 seasons to win its conference tournament while being ineligible for postseason play 👀 pic.twitter.com/aUQ56sE0Rm— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2022
I really hope the NIT invites Bellarmine. Won league tourney, but not allowed to go to NCAA tourney because only in year 2 of 4-year NCAA transition period.Regular-season winner gets auto NIT bid, but Jacksonville State will go to NCAA instead of NIT.Put Bellarmine in NIT.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 9, 2022
Remarkable! First year in Division I, and conference champions! Bellarmine!! Amazing job by Scott Davenport and his team! https://t.co/Av33bnrojM— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 9, 2022
In the middle of the season, one of Bellarmine's big men made personalized friendship bracelets for all of his teammates featuring their nicknames. Let this team play in the damn tournament, @NCAA.— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 8, 2022
Bellarmine wins the Atlantic Sun Tournament.But Bellarmine is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.So Jacksonville State --- who Jacksonville --- who lost to Bellarmine tonight --- beat in the semis --- will go instead.A MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE!— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 9, 2022
Congrats to Bellarmine! They should get to play in the Tournament— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 9, 2022
Bellarmine wins the ASUN Championship over Jacksonville.With the team transitioning to Division I, Bellarmine is the 1st men's team in the last 25 seasons to win its conference tournament while being ineligible for postseason play. pic.twitter.com/c6OaD1RXdt— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 9, 2022
🗣 JUSTICE FOR BELLARMINE! (@BUKnightsMBB) https://t.co/PDPOFiOzwb— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2022
Bellarmine Head Coach Scotty Davenport bought everyone at the local pub a round after winning the ASUN Tournament @stoolbenchmob pic.twitter.com/ZBN0eEDp1d— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 9, 2022
Bellarmine University played an incredible game tonight. 1st class program with high character young men. Speaks volumes to the job Coach Davenport has done in taking the program from D2 to D1. This group of young men deserves an opportunity to play in the NCAA tourney.— Jordan Mincy (@coachmincy) March 9, 2022
Why can’t Bellarmine, which only recently joined D-I, immediately play in the NCAA Tournament despite winning the ASUN title tonight? I reported on this issue and answered that question when Merrimack faced a similar barrier to entry back in 2020.https://t.co/SSVv1vD5Iz— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 9, 2022
