LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A television station out of Youngstown, Ohio, is reporting that officials from the U.S. Marshals office and the Drug Enforcement Agency searched a family home of former University of Kentucky football All-American Lynn Bowden on Wednesday morning, seizing a number of loaded assault rifles and handguns, but making no arrests.
Marshals, DEA search Youngstown home of football standout Lynn Bowden https://t.co/qeX2P48IKp pic.twitter.com/tcuOVmZ4H7— WKBN 27 First News (@WKBN) June 10, 2020
TV Station WKBN reported that Bowden was present at the house and handcuffed on the front porch of the residence while officers searched the house. A source told the station that DEA agents had made drug buys at the house, but not from Bowden. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Kyle Tucker of The Athletic Tweeted after the search that, contrary to the WKBN report, the house is where Bowden grew up, but is not his current residence, nor owned by him.
Worth noting that although Lynn Bowden grew up there and is at the house presently, the home being searched by law enforcement in Youngstown is his grandmother's and he is not among the more than a dozen official residents. So it's not really "Lynn Bowden's house."— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 10, 2020
Bowden's mother, Melissa Phillips, took to Twitter shortly thereafter to say, "Please stop my son is not arrested that’s not his home it’s our grandmas house and she’s never been in trouble in her entire life so the information is very inaccurate."
Bowden was the 80th overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, for the Las Vegas Raiders.
He earned All-American honors last season at Kentucky when he stepped into the quarterback's role after playing his first two seasons as a wide receiver. Bowden led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.