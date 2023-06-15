LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the search for new premium seating options, you can’t get much closer to the action than on the field (or court). During the 2023 college football season, the University of Louisville is set to offer fans that option.
The program plans to offer 56 all-inclusive on-field seats in the South end zone and Southwest sideline for games in L&N Stadium this fall. The seats are hoping to build off the success of the North end-zone suites in the permanent structure on the other end of the stadium.
These seats are sold in some NFL stadiums, but U of L says it will be among the first college program to offer them for football games. The seats include parking, field access before and after the games, “upscale stadium seating” and an all-inclusive food and drink menu. The seats will be served by wait staff. The tickets will include first right-of-refusal for all L&N Stadium events.
The seating is a concept brought by Legends, a third-party firm that U of L partnered with last fall as a way to offer more unique fan experiences. Additional courtside seating for basketball games could also be among the new options rolled out at a later date.
“It’s been part of our culture to find additional options that enhance the gameday experience for our fanbase,” Vice-President/Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. “In our extensive research, we concluded that our fans continue to look for options with maximum flexibility and we are excited to offer additional on-field seating. It’s our goal to continue to provide spaces beyond traditional clubs and suites that allow our fans unique seating experiences to enhance their gameday experience.”
Additional information can be found online or by contacting Sean Kennedy at sean@gocards.com.
