LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletics Association board of directors on Friday morning approved a 6-year contract to make Kenny Payne the next men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville.
Payne becomes the first Black coach to hold the position, following Mike Pegues, who held the job on an interim basis after the school came to terms with Chris Mack for his departure in late January.
According to a term sheet provided by the school, Payne will begin with a base salary of $3.35 million, with incentives linked to performance, and one-time bonuses linked to individual awards. It also includes a $300,000 retention bonus if he is coach on April 2, 2025, and a $1 million bonus if he is coach on April 1, 2028.
If the NCAA hands Louisville a postseason ban, the contract automatically extends by one year. It includes a $10 million buyout that reduces each year of his employment.
UofL Interim Athletics Director Josh Heird introduces Kenny Payne as the university's next head men's basketball coach on Friday, March 18, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Kenny Payne, UofL Interim Athletics Director Josh Heird and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear walk to a press conference introducing Payne as UofL's next head men's basketball coach on Friday, March 18, 2022. (WDRB photo)
IMAGES | Kenny Payne introduced as Louisville's head men's basketball coach
Kenny Payne, with his family beside him, is introduced as the head coach of UofL men's basketball on Friday, March 18, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the introduction of Kenny Payne as UofL's next head men's basketball coach on Friday, March 18, 2022. (WDRB photo)
The school's search went 50 days, winding through various candidates with the help of a search firm, but Payne was the leading candidate throughout. He came to terms with the school late Wednesday, and arrived in town on Thursday, embracing -- former head coach Denny Crum and former assistant Wade Houston -- the men who recruited him to the school as a player.
Payne also becomes the first former player to hold the coaching position for the storied program. He played for the 1986 NCAA champions, and has spent years as a top assistant, first to Ernie Kent at Oregon, then with John Calipari at Kentucky. Most recently, he has been an assistant coach with the New York Knicks.