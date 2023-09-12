LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After leading the South Oldham Dragons to a rivalry win over North Oldham in First Down Friday's Game of the Week, Dragon quarterback Nick Hamilton also took home Play of the Week.
Hamilton kept it himself for a 65-yard touchdown in a 38-20 win over the Mustangs. The quarterback beat out Christian Academy of Louisville's Justin Ruffin and Floyd Central's Isaac Kaiser for the best play of Week 4.
"I just hit the edge," Hamilton said of his big touchdown run. "My blockers blocked. I just hit the hole and took it."
He was a dual-threat difference-maker, rushing for 134 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. The senior believes he can do it all when called upon.
"I'm big enough to where I can put my shoulder down and I don't have to slide all the time" Hamilton said. "Of course, I don't want to take those hits all the time because I do want to throw the ball. But if I can run and help the team out that way, I will."
That is the attitude first-year South Oldham head coach Cain Sams loves from his quarterback. Sams believes Hamilton's leadership makes a major impact.
"He's an amazing leader," Sams said. "He wins the locker room. He wins his huddle. He is someone that is easy and fun to block for."
South Oldham now sits at 3-1 on the season after a ninth-straight victory over rival North Oldham. The Dragons stay within the area this Friday for a matchup with another neighbor in the Oldham County Colonels, who are 2-2.
"It's kind of good to have two fun weeks scheduled all together," Sams said. "It's good for the school and community to have a lot of things going on. So yeah, I'm excited about it."
"It's a lot of energy and and excitement," Hamilton said. "The students sections are going to be just as crazy as they were last week and it'll be a lot of fun this week."
