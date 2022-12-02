LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the college football conference championships set to kick off, the 2022 bowl picture is beginning to come into focus – at least, that's what the experts think.
For the University of Kentucky, a consensus about possible postseason destinations is growing, though league championship games can always throw a wrinkle into the works. Announcements start coming out on Sunday afternoon. Louisville's destination was reported Friday afternoon, a renewal of the Cardinals' rivalry with Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston.
Here's a look at where the national projections have Kentucky, ranked by frequency of prediction. projections line up.
The projections we used: The Athletic, ESPN (Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura), Fox Sports, Jerry Palm of CBS, Bleacher Report, College Football News, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Athlon Sports, Yahoo! Sports.
KENTUCKY
Projections for Kentucky are all over the board.
1. Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 30, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: NC State (2), Notre Dame (1). Who is picking it: The Athletic, FOX Sports, Sports Illustrated.
-OR-
2. Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponents: Oklahoma State (2), Kansas (1). Who is picking it: Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, College Football News, Athlon Sports.
3. Texas Bowl, Houston, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: Oklahoma State. Who is picking it: Jerry Palm, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report.
-OR-
Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Projected opponent: Utah. Who is picking it: USA Today, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
5. Music City Bowl, Nashville, Dec. 31, noon (ABC) Projected opponent: Minnesota. Who is picking it: ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
6. New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, N.M., Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Projected opponent: BYU. Who is picking it: Yahoo! Sports.
