LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – D.J. Wagner, the grandson of former University of Louisville great (and current director of basketball operations) Milt Wagner and son of John Calipari’s first one-and-done player at Memphis, Dajuan Wagner, has made his much anticipated college choice.
There was little surprise in the announcement that came via ESPN's Instagram account with the posting of a photo of Wagner in a Kentucky uniform. Wagner, who is the composite No. 1-ranked player by 247sports, will play for the University of Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over a late bid by new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
Wagner, a skilled guard with a polished all-around game, good basketball IQ and the ability to make those around him better, was the subject of a highly watched recruiting battle in the state of Kentucky.
His signing elevates Kentucky into the No. 1 spot in the 2023 recruiting rankings, moving past Duke.
With his grandfather employed by U of L and his brother at UK, along with former high school teammate Lance Ware, Wagner had connections on both sides, but wound up going with Calipari’s track record of grooming high-end college players for the NBA.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.
