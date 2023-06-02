LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Dale Romans and Kenny McPeek are two of the top five trainers at Churchill Downs during the 2023 Spring Meet.
They’ve combined to win 16 races in 84 starts. They’re Churchill veterans who know the track better than they know the Watterson Expressway.
Neither Romans nor McPeek believe that an issue with the racing surface is the primary reason for the string of injuries that has led to the death of a dozen thoroughbreds at Churchill since late April.
But on Friday afternoon, after Churchill announced plans to move the final 3.5 weeks of the spring race meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, starting June 10, Romans and McPeek said they supported the decision and would race at Ellis.
“I applaud Churchill for putting the welfare of the horses first,” Romans said. “They don’t know what’s causing this situation. Nobody does. But they’re trying to figure it out. And they should be applauded for that.”
“If you work in this game, you learn to be an adaptable person,” McPeek said. “You’re used to moving from track to track to track. It’s a way of life.
“A lot of trainers would be going to Ellis Park anyway. We’re just going to fast forward the calendar by three weeks.”
Romans and McPeek also agreed on another topic: They do not believe there is an issue with the Churchill racing surface, which has long been considered one of the safest in the game.
Both have large stables and have trained over the track all spring. Romans’ horses have nine wins, five seconds and seven thirds in 35 starts, while winning $684,796. McPeek’s 49 starters have won seven times with six seconds and four thirds for total earnings of $1,028,978. Both started horses in Kentucky Derby 149.
One of the 12 horses that died, Rio Moon, was trained by Romans. The horse was euthanized after suffering a fractured leg.
“I’ve not had a problem with the race track throughout the spring,” said McPeek, who has 36 horses in training here.
“I really don’t think it’s the track,” Romans said. “The track has been fine.”
Romans said that he believes the dozen fatalities have been a “statistical anomaly,” the result of a variety of reasons, similar to cluster of injuries that have occurred at other tracks.
Weighing more than 1,000 pounds and moving faster than 40 mph, thoroughbreds put tremendous pressure on their narrow legs and joints. They suffer injuries while running in grassy paddocks at horse farms. They’re also susceptible to other issues with their hooves and digestive systems.
“I understand and respect the concern that people have about the safety of the horses,” McPeek said. “Believe me, the people who work at the track with the horses get even more upset when a horse gets hurt. It’s upsetting.”
McPeek said that he will move some of his stable to Ellis Park but might move others to New York to race at Belmont Park, which is currently open, or Saratoga, which begins live racing July 13.
Romans said he will enter his horses in every race at Ellis that he planned to compete in at Churchill Downs.
“The racing surface at Ellis is the best racing surface in America, like a soft river bed,” Romans said. “And I’m going to support Churchill Downs because I believe they’re trying to do the right thing.”
And starting June 10, the right thing will be moving the remainder of the Churchill Downs Spring Meet to Ellis Park.
