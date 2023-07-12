LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before his University of Louisville women’s basketball team left for the GLOBL Jam, Cards coach Jeff Walz said that he liked his rebuilt squad.
On Wednesday in Toronto, the Cardinals delivered their first 40-minute package of evidence of what Walz liked about team, which is integrating six transfers.
Getting 22 points from Sydney Taylor (UMass), 10 points and seven rebounds from Kiki Jefferson (James Madison) and seven assists from Jayda Curry (California), the Cardinals stormed to a 21-point lead at halftime and routed Puerto Rico, 78-55.
Taylor, a 5-foot-9 guard, showed that the 104 three-point field goals she made last season were no fluke. Taylor was 6 of 10 from distance for the Cards and also made both of her free throws and a two-point field goal for 22 points.
Walz started a lineup that featured three transfers as well as a pair of returnees. Forward Nyla Harris scored 12 point, making 5 of 7 two-point attempts. Center Olivia Cochran contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Cards will continue play in Toronto Thursday with a game against Team Canada at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.