LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The most dominant high school football coach in the state of Kentucky has decided to depart on top.
After winning his 15th state championship in 21 seasons last month, Trinity coach Bob Beatty announced his retirement from the Shamrocks' powerful program Thursday afternoon.
Beatty, 65, directed Trinity to the school's 27th state title when the Shamrocks defeated Male, 28-0, in the Class 6A final at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Dec. 19.
In a season interrupted by the novel corona virus, Trinity finished 10-0, allowing only 48 points. Beatty will retire with 15-2 record in state championship games, the top record at the high level of football in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Beatty came to Trinity from Blue Springs, Missouri, his home state, in 2000. He won the first of three straight state championships in 2001. His longest streak of consecutive titles was four -- from 2005-through-2008. Beatty also won titles in his final two seasons.
The combination of Beatty's ability to consistently create an elite passing game along with Trinity's record of having superior talent made the Shamrocks the force in local and statewide football.
Beatty won five state titles against Male, four against St. Xavier and one against Simon Kenton, Ryle, Dixie Heights, Pleasure Ridge Park, Scott County and Lexington Lafayette.
Dozens of Beatty's former players earned college scholarships, a list that featured University of Louisville players Brian Brohm, James Quick, Alex Kupper, Reggie Bonnafon and Rodjay Burns, Rondale Moore of Purdue, Jason Hatcher of Kentucky, Dayln Dawkins of Colorado State and Ryan White of Vanderbilt.
