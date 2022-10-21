LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Basketball season is only a few weeks away, and Louisville fans got a chance to see the men's and women's teams up close on Friday night.
"Louisville Live" took place at Slugger Field and was hosted by UofL basketball legends Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva.
Gettin’ rowdy in the 502 #LouisvilleLive pic.twitter.com/ObZxmB1Fp7— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) October 22, 2022
Jack Harlow was also a special guest host for the evening, and participated in some of the events. He was part of a "hot shot" event team that included Cardinal players Mykasa Robinson and Sydney Curry.
This was the fourth year for the event, which was started by former coach Chris Mack in 2018. Earlier this week, WDRB's Eric Crawford spoke with senior associate athletic director Lottie Stockwell about how the visual event comes together.
There were also a lot of former Cardinal players in attendance.
Payton Verhulst was the 3-point contest champ and in the final event of the evening, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunked over Harlow to win the dunk contest.
Jack Harlow at Louisville Live pic.twitter.com/Rjn9Ou11Vr— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) October 22, 2022
Louisville Live coincides with Homecoming Weekend, which will also have UofL football facing Pittsburgh on Saturday.
There will also be the annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.
Related Stories:
- BOZICH | In year 1, Kenny Payne wants Louisville first in team culture
- CRAWFORD | At ACC Media Day, Louisville's Payne doesn't let spotlight change his style
- CRAWFORD | Denny Crum Hall ceremony was about more than a building
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.