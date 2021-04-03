LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville volleyball team on Friday clinched the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a sweep of North Carolina.
In addition to their third conference title over the past six seasons, the No. 13-ranked Cardinals also earned automatic qualification to the NCAA Championship. The tournament field will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
Louisville pulled off 25-15, 28-26 and 25-18 victories in its sweep of the Tarheels on Friday, according to a news release from Louisville Athletics.
Anna DeBeer, a freshman and Assumption High School graduate, led the Cards with 13 kills, three aces and three blocks. Senior Anna Stevenson also posted double-digit kills, and senior Tori Dilfer 40 assists. Another Assumption alum, senior Alexis Hamilton, had a match-high 18 digs, according to Louisville Athletics.
The Cards enter the NCAA Championship with a 14-2 record (12-2 ACC). The tournament will be played entirely in Omaha, Nebraska.
