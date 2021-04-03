Louisville volleyball celebrates winning ACC championship

Members of the University of Louisville volleyball team celebrate winning the ACC Championship on Friday, April 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Athletics) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville volleyball team on Friday clinched the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a sweep of North Carolina. 

In addition to their third conference title over the past six seasons, the No. 13-ranked Cardinals also earned automatic qualification to the NCAA Championship. The tournament field will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Louisville pulled off 25-15, 28-26 and 25-18 victories in its sweep of the Tarheels on Friday, according to a news release from Louisville Athletics

Anna DeBeer, a freshman and Assumption High School graduate, led the Cards with 13 kills, three aces and three blocks. Senior Anna Stevenson also posted double-digit kills, and senior Tori Dilfer 40 assists. Another Assumption alum, senior Alexis Hamilton, had a match-high 18 digs, according to Louisville Athletics. 

The Cards enter the NCAA Championship with a 14-2 record (12-2 ACC). The tournament will be played entirely in Omaha, Nebraska. 

