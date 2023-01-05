LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big buckets from Hailey Van Lith and winning plays from Mykasa Robinson helped Louisville to a 63-55 win over a pesky Georgia Tech squad Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Van Lith made 10-of-20 shots from the field and made all four free throws for 24 points. Robinson scored just four points but played her usual stellar defense and got a late follow basket to keep the lead at six with 90 seconds to go and then drew a foul going for an offensive rebound and made both free throws to help seal things with 23 seconds left.
Louisville (12-5, 3-1) had an eight-point halftime lead and led by as many as twelve in the third quarter. The Cards were just 1-of-7 from distance but shot almost 45% for the game and made 12-of-15 free throws. Georgia Tech (9-6, 0-4) was led by Kara Dunn's 17 points. They made 7-of-17 from three point range to keep in interesting.
The Cardinals host Pittsburgh Sunday at 2 p.m. They beat the Panthers, 77-53, on Dec. 18.
