LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year, Dana Evans is the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball player of the year.
The Louisville senior guard was given the award by the league's Blue Ribbon Panel and the conference's 15 head coaches.
Evans leads the conference in scoring with 21 points per game. She has scored in double figures in 40 consecutive games and helped deliver the Cardinals a fourth-straight ACC Championship. Louisville is ranked fifth in the country heading in to the ACC Tournament this week.
This is the fourth-straight year U of L has grabbed the conference player of the year award. Asia Durr won the award in consecutive seasons before Evans repeated that feat.
U of L was pretty well represented across the board when it comes to the conference's regular season accolades. Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith are both on the ACC all-freshman team while junior Mykasa Robinson is a member of the league's all-defensive team.
Louisville next plays Friday at noon in the ACC Tournament. The opponent will be the winner of Thursday's game between North Carolina and Wake Forest.
