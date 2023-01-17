78 Legends is a limited-edition blend of Kentucky 5-year and 50-year Bourbon whiskeys, honoring the players and the coaches of the 1978 Championship team. Each of the 1,978 bottles that were signed exclusively by three players from the title-winning team: Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey, and Kyle Macy. Image courtesy Frazier Museum. Jan. 17, 2023