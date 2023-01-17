LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three players from the 1978 University of Kentucky NCAA championship basketball team are releasing a special bourbon.
78 Legends is a limited-edition blend of Kentucky 5-year and 50-year Bourbon whiskeys, honoring the players and the coaches of the 1978 Championship team.
Each of the 1,978 bottles that were produced was dipped in Kentucky blue wax and signed exclusively by three players from the title-winning team: Jack "Goose" Givens, Rick Robey, and Kyle Macy.
"This is a very limited-edition Bourbon," Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said in a release. "Some of it was already aging in the barrel when they won the title. This program is a chance to learn about the project and hear these legends reminisce about the championship."
A release party hosted by Kentucky's all-time leading scorer Dan Issel is being held at the Frazier Museum in Louisville on Feb. 2. Tickets are limited to those who purchase the bourbon. Each bottle costs $1,978. For information about tickets and purchasing a bottle, click here.
