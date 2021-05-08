LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested early Saturday morning by the Erlanger Police Department.
Bouknight, 37, was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center at 3:56 a.m. on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, alcohol, etc., according to the jail's website. He was also charged with possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit.
Bouknight is scheduled to appear in court May 14, according to the jail's website.
A UK Athletics spokesperson told LEX 18 that the university was aware of the situation and is handling it internally.
Bouknight joined Kentucky football in March 2020 after one season coaching wide receivers at Oregon, according to his bio on UK Athletics' official website. He has also coached at Texas Tech and Utah State.
