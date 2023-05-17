LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is expanding its Name, Image and Likeness efforts to help student-athletes find more opportunities to monetize their brands.
UofL announced Wednesday its expanding a partnership with Teamworks, a group that simplifies the process of how student-athletes and businesses connect and work together. As part of the expanded partnership, it includes the implementation of INFLCR, which features the new CARDS NIL Exchange.
With the expanded #ELEVATE NIL Program, you can now Connect, Give, Rep & Shop in support of our student-athletes.More info: https://t.co/tqlvlBtJ5t#GoCards pic.twitter.com/fYsRMcvRqH— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) May 17, 2023
"Our student-athletes have seen tremendous success monetizing their Name, Image and Likeness over the last two years, but we’re always looking for new ways to provide them with the tools they need to maximize their earning potential," UofL Director of Athletics Josh Heird said in a news release. "The CARDS NIL Exchange is an exciting new feature that will make it easier than ever for Card Nation and our student-athletes to find each other and work together."
According to a news release, CARDS NIL Exchange is a free student-athlete NIL business registry for approved businesses, collectives, donors, alumni and anyone else interested in connecting with UofL student athletes.
Businesses or people can register for the CARDS NIL Exchange by clicking here.
Supporters of Louisville athletics can give directly to 502Circle, which is an independent NIL collective.
