LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rap and business mogul and his son were paying it forward for kids in New Albany on Sunday.
Rapper Percy "Master P" Miller and his son Hercy held a basketball camp Sunday at the Griffin Recreation Center.
About 150 kids showed up to learn drills and practice. Hercy is on University of Louisville's men's basketball team.
The event was called Camp 15 - which focuses on 15 to be successful and 15 ways to fail - along with teaching life skills.
"Like my dad said, it is all about the next generation and Louisville is a second home to me so me giving back to the community is nothing," Hercy Miller said. "I love being around the kids, I love being around everybody here and I just love the city of Louisville."
Hercy has been using his Name, Image, and Likeness money to give back and to create programs like Camp 15.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.