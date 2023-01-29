Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected to come Monday on potential naming rights for Cardinal Stadium after nearly five years without a sponsor.

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Monday as interim President Lori Gonzalez and Athletics Director Josh Heird will make a special announcement about the football program.

Naming rights negotiations have been underway since UofL removed the name "Papa John's" from the stadium in July of 2018.

This was after making a $9.5 million deal with former Papa John's owner John Schnatter.

