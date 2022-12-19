LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On New Year's Eve in Nashville, University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will try and lead the Wildcats to a bowl win from the sidelines.
The Wildcats senior quarterback elected not to play in the Transperfect Music City Bowl as he looks to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"It was tough. I mean, I made my decision pretty quickly," said Levis, projected by many outlets to be a first-round pick. "I think that it was the right decision just considering the circumstances."
Levis joins running back Chris Rodriguez in sitting out the bowl game.
"Both of these guys had been playing through injury," head coach Mark Stoops said. "Let's be honest, they both were not 100% throughout the year. So we completely understand that and support them, and they're here and want to continue to help any way they can. They are just not 100% And they need to concentrate on that."
While Rodriguez's plans for the bowl game are unclear, Levis is choosing to attend the game and serve in a coach's role from the sidelines.
"I'm here working out, helping with the game plan and helping the quarterbacks and everyone else on the offense as much as I can," Levis said.
While Levis heads toward the sidelines, Stoops said there is still no decision on who will take his starting QB spot.
