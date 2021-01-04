LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- Senior quarterback Terry Wilson is transferring from Kentucky.
The three-year starter announced the decision Monday night on social media.
The NCAA is granting everyone an extra year of eligibility due to the impact COVID-19 had on the 2020 season. It appears Wilson appears to take advantage and use his extra season at a new school.
Wilson won the starting quarterback job the last three seasons in Lexington.
As a sophomore, Wilson started all 13 games during Kentucky's 10-3 season in 2018. He tossed 11 touchdowns and became the first Kentucky player to throw for at least 1,500 yards and run for at least 500 yards in the same season.
Wilson's junior season was shortened by a knee injury but he returned for his senior year in 2020 to lead the Cats to a 5-6 record including a win over N.C. State in the Gator Bowl.
Wilson threw for 1,194 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing four interceptions as a senior. He also ran for 424 yards and five touchdowns.
Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen are the two UK quarterbacks on scholarship heading in to the 2021 season.
