LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The blob has hit the big time.
Western Kentucky University's Big Red has been named one of the Top 10 Greatest Mascots in College Football History.
The lovable red blob came in at No. 8 on the Sports Illustrated list.
The list celebrates Big Red's two signature moves: the belly slide and the belly shake.
Sports Illustrated released the list in celebration of college football's 150th season.
Uga, the University of Georgia's bulldog, took the No. 1 spot.
