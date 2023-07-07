LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Germany, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands.
Basketball is the one thing drawing people from all of those countries to Louisville this weekend.
Organizers said the "Run 4 the Roses" is the largest youth basketball showcase in the country. More than 2,700 girls' teams are competing this weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The tournament has gotten so big that 84 courts had to be used this year. Organizers said the event brings in around 80,000 guests to Louisville from around the world.
"This competition's really tough," Australian basketball coach Jess Sancataldo said. "These girls have never been exposed to a different style of basketball before. It's a lot more physical, it's a lot more athletic. But they're really embracing it. And I think having international teams, we're changing how they're playing as well."
Hundreds of college coaches are expected to be at the tournament to scout the best talent.
