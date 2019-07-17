Suspects fleeing from traffic stop hit 5 cars on I-65 in Hospital Curve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested Wednesday night after a wreck in Hospital Curve closed the southbound lanes of I-65.
LMPD said officers made a traffic stop on I-65 South around 5:30 p.m. on what they believed to be a stolen car. During the stop, the suspects in the car drove off, hitting two unmarked LMPD vehicles and three civilian vehicles in the process.
The three suspects, two adults and one juvenile, were arrested. No one was seriously injured, LMPD said.
Charges are pending.
