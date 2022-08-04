LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four former and current Louisville Metro Police officers were charged Thursday with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020.
Ex-detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison and current officers Kyle Meany and Kelly Goodlett face charges that include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
The action caps a federal investigation that looked at how police obtained the search warrant for Taylor's apartment, something a prior state investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office did not pursue.
Below is a timeline of events leading up to Thursday's announcement:
2020
- March 13: LMPD raids Breonna Taylor's apartment, 3003 Springfield Drive, Apartment 4
- Raid happens around 1 a.m.
- Breonna Taylor is shot five times
- Kenneth Walker fires one shot, hitting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg
- March 14: Kenneth Walker charged with attempted murder of a police officer
- May 20: Breonna Taylor investigation turned over to Attorney General Daniel Cameron and FBI
- May 21: City announces LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is to retire the end of June
- May 22: Kenneth Walker charges dropped
- May 28: First night of protests
- June 1: Conrad is fired by Mayor Greg Fischer.
- June 10: Detective Joshua Jaynes, who applied for no-knock warrant on Taylor's apartment, placed on administrative reassignment
- June 11: Breonna's Law passes Metro Council, banning no-knock warrants and requiring officers to have body cameras on before, during and after executing search warrants
- June 23: Detective Brett Hankison fired from LMPD. Acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder says Hankison blindly fired 10 rounds into Taylor's home
- June 25: Hankison appeals his firing
- June 28: Tyler Gerth is shot and killed at Jefferson Square Park
- July 14: Eighty-seven people are arrested after a sit-in on Cameron's front lawn
- July 24: Protesters block off NuLu, resulting in the arrest of 76 people
- Aug. 25: More than 70 protesters arrested in Until Freedom protest
- Sept. 23: Grand jury indicts Hankison on three felony counts of wanton endangerment
2021
- Dec. 14: Former Detective Myles Cosgrove tells Louisville Police Merit Board he regrets fatally shooting Taylor but knew "without a doubt" that his and Mattingly's lives were in danger if he didn't return fire coming from a "shadowy figure" in her apartment
- Dec. 21: Task force on search warrants recommends additional training for officers in Kentucky, an electronic database and zip code tracking where search warrants are executed
2022
- March 3: Hankison is acquitted on state charges
- Aug. 4: Four former and current officers arrested on federal charges
