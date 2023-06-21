LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newly crowned "World's Strongest Man" is in Louisville.
Mitchell Hooper took home the title in Myrtle Beach earlier this year, becoming the first Canadian to win the title. He had to put a 400 pound log over his head and even pull a coach bus to win the honor. He said it's a sport that's based on real-world activities.
"Really if you think about it, a Strong Man competition is the movements of everyday life, which is push, pull, carry, overhead press, hinge, and squat," Hooper said.
When asked about his workout routine, Hooper said he doesn't work out every day.
"Five days a week I workout, the other two days are active recovery," Hooper said, adding that a typical workout takes about 2-3 hours. He said a lot of that time is spent "in the logistics of bringing plates over and loading machines. When you deadlift 900 pounds you've got to 100, 200, 300, 400 -- so that takes ages."
WDRB's Chris Sutter wanted Hooper to prove his strength, so he did so by effortlessly lifting Sutter off his feet and throwing him over his shoulder like a sack of flour.
Hooper is in town because he's working with Kentucky-based AIRWAAV (Airwave) high-performance mouthpieces. He will continue on tour before he defends the title next year.
