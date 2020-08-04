Keith previews the Oldham County Fair

LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) — The 87th Oldham County Fair prepares for social distancing and lots of action.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser visits the Oldham County Fairgrounds before the gates open.

The fair gets underway at 4:00pm on August 4th and goes through the 8th.

Prepare for an action packed week:

 

2020 Fair Schedule:

 

Tuesday 4th: KOI Dirt Drag

Wednesday 5th: Full Throttle Monster Trucks

Thursday 6th: Small Car Circle Track Racing

Friday 7th: Large Car Demo Derby

Saturday 8th: KITPA Truck Pull

 

Before Tuesday night’s Dirt Drag, the fairgrounds turns into the “Gunfight at the Rodeo Corral”.

Cowboy Posse Productions will stage a gun battle.

The Law of the old west was the law of the gun. 

You either drew faster and shot straighter or you died tryin'.

Cowboy Posse Productions is a group of Old West reenactors who have come together to recreate some of the most famous and not-so-famous gunfights of the Old American West.  

Expect big bangs and lots of gun smoke at 7:00pm Tuesday.

Click here to learn about the Cowboy Posse.

Fair Information:

$15 Admission / $5.00 Parking

(Pricing increase due to additional COVID-19 provisions.)

Gates open at 4pm

Arena events at 7:30pm

Midway open at 5pm

Click here to get connected to the 87th Oldham County Fair.

