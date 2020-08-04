LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) — The 87th Oldham County Fair prepares for social distancing and lots of action.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser visits the Oldham County Fairgrounds before the gates open.
The fair gets underway at 4:00pm on August 4th and goes through the 8th.
Prepare for an action packed week:
2020 Fair Schedule:
Tuesday 4th: KOI Dirt Drag
Wednesday 5th: Full Throttle Monster Trucks
Thursday 6th: Small Car Circle Track Racing
Friday 7th: Large Car Demo Derby
Saturday 8th: KITPA Truck Pull
Before Tuesday night’s Dirt Drag, the fairgrounds turns into the “Gunfight at the Rodeo Corral”.
Cowboy Posse Productions will stage a gun battle.
The Law of the old west was the law of the gun.
You either drew faster and shot straighter or you died tryin'.
Cowboy Posse Productions is a group of Old West reenactors who have come together to recreate some of the most famous and not-so-famous gunfights of the Old American West.
Expect big bangs and lots of gun smoke at 7:00pm Tuesday.
Fair Information:
$15 Admission / $5.00 Parking
(Pricing increase due to additional COVID-19 provisions.)
Gates open at 4pm
Arena events at 7:30pm
Midway open at 5pm
