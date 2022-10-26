LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Commonwealth Theatre Center provides a place for young adults to build confidence.
Commonwealth Theatre Center (CTC) was formed in 2015, after merging Walden Theatre and Blue Apple Players.
CTC serves more than 55,000 youth and adults each year from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences.
Students come from 63 ZIP codes and more than 300 schools throughout the region.
The Center's mission is to develop young people and the community through comprehensive theatre education and performance.
Participants learn creative problem-solving, commitment, communication, and professionalism.
Many CTC alumni have gone on to BFA theatre programs like Juilliard School, Carnegie Mellon, Brown University, Sarah Lawrence College, Princeton University, DePaul University, Indiana University, Centre College, and many more top schools nationwide.
CTC is the only youth conservatory in the world to have produced and performed the entire Shakespeare canon.
It takes money to keep the programs going, so why not have fun while giving back.
Commonwealth Theatre Center
Fall Festival Fundraiser
Saturday, October 29
6:30-9:30
FREE Admission
The family friendly Fall Festival features "The Haunted Stories Tour", Costume Contest, Mask Making, Karaoke, Food & Drink, Face Painting, Split-The-Pot Giveaway and more.
Tickets for activities, food & drink and giveaways sold at the door.
