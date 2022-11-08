A local musical production will make you fell like you were 13 again

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Actors Center for Training (ACT) Louisville presents "13 the Musical".

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the cast before opening night on Sunday, November 13th.

The musical production will be performed at the newly constructed Studio 1A Theatre through November 20.

Try to catch one of the seven performances.

13 the Musical, originally debuted on Broadway in 2008 starring Ariana Grande.

A new production was recently released on Netflix starring Eli Golden, Debra Messing, Josh Peck, and Rhea Perlman.

ACT Louisville’s production is composed entirely of teenagers and set to a pop-rock score.

It's a musical about fitting in and standing out.

13-year-old Evan Goldman moves from New York City to Indiana where he must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school.

13 The Musical, Commissioned by Center Theater Group, Los Angeles, CA, includes Music & Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn.

CAST:

Eddie: Aiden Brooks

Charlotte: Ava Stocker

Cassie: Baylee Hunt

Brett: Charlie Celi

Malcom: Deacon Grasty

Kendra: Eliza Smith

Molly: Elsa Hargis

Lucy: Emmie Siegel

Patrice: Eva Sautter

Richie: Graeme Sautter

Archie: Kryan Kennedy

Evan: Louis Lanza

Simon: Moses Ballou

Ensemble:

Alice Hughes, Avea Medley, Claire Stuecker, Grace Paitt, Isabelle Simms, Kathleen Gahagen, Maggie Hugues, Mychele Bradshaw, Rebecca Downs

13 the Musical

ACT Louisville Production

November 13-20

Studio 1A Theatre in St. Matthews Station

Tickets start are $25

Click here to get connected to "13 the Musical".

