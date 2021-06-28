JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Step back in time when you visit the Howard Steamboat Museum.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the historic place in Jeffersonville.
Historians are dedicated to preserving the three-generation Howard family legacy and building.
The Howard Steamboat Museum was founded in 1958 by Loretta Howard, the wife of late Captain Jim Howard.
It was Captain Howard’s dying wish that the mansion become a museum.
Loretta managed the museum until 1970.
Still today, you can tour the 22 rooms of the mansion built 1894 representing the historic steamboat era.
It was the home of the famous Howard steamboat building family of Jeffersonville.
The collection features original furnishings, brass gasoliers, stained glass windows, intricate carvings and a black walnut grand staircase replicated from a famous steamboat.
Master craftsmen from the family shipyard created much of the decor in the mansion.
Models, photographs, paintings, half-hull models, tools, and other historic artifacts fill the building.
The formal rooms feature 90% original family furnishings.
Howard Steamboat Museum
1101 East Market Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Open Tuesday through Sunday
Click here to get connected to the Howard Steamboat Museum.
The Howard Steamboat Museum and other attractions are on the Southern Indiana Fun Trail.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.