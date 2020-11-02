LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky music has African American roots.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning at Roots 101: African American Museum getting a history lesson. Their latest exhibition, Roots of Kentucky African American Music explores that history. Music that has impacted our lives may have roots in Kentucky. Roots 101: African American Museum in Downtown Louisville is a gallery dedicated to telling the story of the African American journey.
The new exhibit opens on Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m. You can go on a self guided fundraiser tour 11-12 p.m., 2-3 p.m., or 5-6 p.m.
Click here to get connected to Roots of Kentucky African American Music Exhibit.
