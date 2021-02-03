LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Just let the sound wash over you and feel the good vibrations.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser went on a Sound Bath Journey at The Inner Warrior.
You should take time to care for yourself.
Being in a meditative state could help with your mental and physical health.
It could bring you back to center and remind you who you are.
Sound bathing could get you there.
It is the practice of being deeply immersed in sounds and vibrations that have the power to heal.
This is a holistic approach to releasing trauma, stress and physical tension to leave you feeling light, clear and refreshed.
During the Inner Warrior Sound Bath Journey, surrender to the sound waves.
Special guest, Pharann Hoffman from The Nightingale in Bowling Green will use various planet gongs and singing bowls to calm and reset your nervous system.
February Sound Bath Journey
The Inner Warrior Studio
600 Distillery Commons Suite 250
Saturday, February 13th
3 sessions to choose from:
1:00-2:15 pm
6:00-7:15 pm
8:00-9:15 pm
Register in advance.
Click here to get connected to the February Sound Bath Journey.
