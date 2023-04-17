Add some art to your day at the Jeffersontown Spring Art Festival before the Thunder rolls

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersontown hosts their third Spring Art Festival.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some of the participating artists before the event, Saturday, April 22nd from 9am-3pm.
It's day full of music, art, food and a celebration of all the different communities that make up Jeffersontown.
The family-friendly event at Jeffersontown Farmers Market Pavilion features foods from local restaurants, art work from artists all over the city and entertainment acts.
Enjoy music from The Lone Wolves Band from 10 am - 2 pm.
Jeffersontown Spring Art Festival
Saturday, April 22rd 9 am-2 pm
Jeffersontown Farmers Market Pavilion
