BETHLEHEM, In (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is throwing a big party for a good cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bethlehem, Indiana before their annual Autumn on the River festival.
Bethlehem, Indiana is a small village nestled on the banks of the Ohio River between Jeffersonville and Madison.
Each year thousands of friendly folks travel Highway 62 to see the fall colors and to attend the yearly festival.
The money raised helps with the maintenance of the historic 1927 three-room schoolhouse in Bethlehem.
In turn, it preserves the community’s rich historical past.
Enjoy a parade, a car show, live entertainment, live & silent auctions, homemade food, arts and crafts.
Proceeds benefit Historic Bethlehem, Inc. which oversees the restoration of the 1927 Bethlehem schoolhouse.
Autumn on the River
Bethlehem, Indiana
Saturday October 15 10a - 6p
Sunday October 16 12n - 5p
Click here to get connected to Autumn on the River.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.