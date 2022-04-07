LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Hinton Detail.
The auto detailer is offering a special deal on deep exterior detail, deep interior detail or headlight restoration.
The company prides itself on supporting veterans and offers discounts to first responders, including service, teachers, police, firefighters, etc.
Owner Nick Hinton says he got into the business just by helping clean cars and then business escalated into full-on detailing.
The business also offers Ceramic Coating.
$250 certificates go on sale for $125 at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 7th.
Click here to get your certificate.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.