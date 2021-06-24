LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery.
The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. It's right across the street from New Albany High School. The pizza dough and baked items are made fresh each day in house.
The restaurant now has a Greek pizza and mini pizzas on the menu.
It also offers curbside pick-up and prefers customers call ahead and make reservations due to limited seating.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24th for just $15.
Legacy Pizza and Bakery
1001 Vincennes Street
Suite 100
New Albany, IN 47150
812-725-0021
