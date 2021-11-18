LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Noodles & Company!

Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, sandwiches, salads and soups--all inspired by cuisines from around the globe, such as: Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein, Steak Stroganoff and Zucchini Shrimp Scampi.

Manager Brett Konyshak demonstrated how to make its Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca. The dish is created with cauliflower infused rigatoni noodles in a balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic sauce sautéed with red onions, tomatoes, and spinach.

There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus!

Plainview Village

1225 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Suite #206

Louisville, KY, 40222

502-632-0102

Paddock Shops

4302 Summit Plaza Dr.

Louisville, KY, 40241

502-804-4724

University of Louisville Belknap Campus

319 W. Cardinal Boulevard

Louisville, KY, 40208

502-632-2846

