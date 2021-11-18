LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Noodles & Company!
Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, sandwiches, salads and soups--all inspired by cuisines from around the globe, such as: Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein, Steak Stroganoff and Zucchini Shrimp Scampi.
Manager Brett Konyshak demonstrated how to make its Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca. The dish is created with cauliflower infused rigatoni noodles in a balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic sauce sautéed with red onions, tomatoes, and spinach.
There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus!
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Noodles & Company. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 for just $25. Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Plainview Village
1225 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Suite #206
Louisville, KY, 40222
502-632-0102
Paddock Shops
4302 Summit Plaza Dr.
Louisville, KY, 40241
502-804-4724
University of Louisville Belknap Campus
319 W. Cardinal Boulevard
Louisville, KY, 40208
502-632-2846
