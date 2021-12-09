LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Royal Pampering Day Spa.
Royal Pampering Day Spa offers numerous services including facials, fillers, and botox.
A limited number of $500 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, December 9th 2021 at 9:00 a.m. for just $250. These gift certificates can be used for all the services offered at Royal Pampering Day Spa.
Click here to purchase one.
Royal Pampering Day Spa
801 Barret Ave
Suite 210
Louisville, KY 40204
502-548-4332
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.