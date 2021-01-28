LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Schnitzelbank Restaurant.
Kim Voegerl joined WDRB to show off their authentic German cuisine and traditional American favorites. This year Schnitzelbank is celebrating 60 years of business.
Each Friday during the Lintel season Schnitzelbank sets up a seafood buffet plus a soup and salad bar.
The Schnitzelbank Restaurant
393 Third Avenue
Jasper, Indiana 47546
(812) 482-2640
