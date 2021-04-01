LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at That's My Dog -- Hot Dog Burger Joint.
The restaurant is in Jeffersonville, near the base of the Big 4 Bridge.
That's My Dog specializes in Angus beef hotdogs, brats, polish sausage, turkey dogs, and deep-fried bacon-wrapped hotdogs. The restaurant also offers a variety of hamburgers.
Of course That's My Dog is also pet friendly with water bowls that refill automatically.
"We love all pets Our fur babies are family too. We want all the family to come including the fur babies."
A limited number of $30 gift certificates will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday April, 1st for just $15. Click here for your chance to buy one.
