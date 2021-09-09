LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Viva Art.
The New Albany paint and sip location is great for date night or a fun evening with friends. Instructors help visitors create a piece of art no matter your skill level.
Viva Art also features a black light splatter room. Guests will leave with a splatter painted t-shirt or canvas.
"You just go in throw paint and get really messy," said Jeanne Winrich.
A limited number of $50 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, September 9th at 9:00 a.m. for just $25. Click here, for you chance to buy one.
