NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Get into the season with fall door decorations.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got some ideas from Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany.
Craft designer, Kristy Smith created some unique door options using wreaths, leaves, ribbon, phrases and more.
Plus, make your Thanksgiving center pieces special with something homemade.
Fall accents around the house could help you ease into winter.
Stop by the New Albany craft store and be inspired.
Click here to get connected to Ben Franklin Crafts.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.