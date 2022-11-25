LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are getting a jump on holiday shopping on Black Friday, November 25th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got in the middle of all the bargain hunters at Best Buy & Jefferson Mall.
People lined up early looking for special offers at Best Buy on Outer Loop.
Special Black Friday hours for Best Buy 5am to 10pm.
Best Buy and Jefferson Mall were closed on Thanksgiving Day gearing up for shoppers the day after.
Most of the stores in Jefferson Mall opened at 7am on Black Friday morning.
Many people make it a family tradition to hit the stores the day after Thanksgiving in search of the best deals.
