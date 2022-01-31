LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- BLASTERS Louisville brings indoor foam battles to the South End.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser entered the battle zone off Greenbelt Highway.
BLASTERS is an indoor foam battle arena for all ages, bringing people together through physical and social engagement.
Load up your Nerf Foam Ball Blaster and sight in your target.
Players can compete in 15 minute interval games, playing up to 2 hour sessions that are administered by a Game Warden.
Public and private events are available for bookings.
Private events are good for corporate team building, school or camp field trips, and birthday parties.
Mon: 3 pm-8 pm
Tues-Thurs: Reserved for Special Events
Fri: 3pm-9 pm
Sat: 11 am-9 pm
Sun: 12 pm-6 pm
Admission Fees
$10/ 30 minutes - Public Play
$12/ 1 Hour - Public Play
$15/ 1.5 Hours - Public Play
$20/ 2 Hours - Public Play
Admission includes base Blasters and game play.
Additional fees for a Blaster upgrade ranging from $3-$25.
