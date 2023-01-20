LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Custom cars return to the Kentucky Exposition Center during the winter.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show before it opens.
Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show debuted last year and returns Saturday, January 21st and continues Sunday, January 22nd.
Local car owners banded together to fill the void left behind by the Carl Casper Custom Car Show after it ended its 55 year run.
It is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association
The event features many of the nation’s top custom creations competing to earn points for the ISCA Championship and the Bourbon Barrel Select trophy.
The North Wing is filled with more than 400 exhibits of custom, race and classic cars as well as street rods, street machines, motorcycles and commercial vendors.
Admission at the door is $20 for adults
$7 for children (ages 6-12)
FREE for children five and under
Discounted advance tickets are available at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores and cost $17 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-12).
SHOW HOURS
Saturday, January 21 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, January 22 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Parking is $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus.
Click here to get connected to the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show.
