LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a tasty competition to benefit local food-related charities.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 14th Annual Kentuckiana Big Green EggFEST.
The smoking hot fundraiser happens on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.
The annual EggFEST is a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint.
More than 50 teams have signed up to take part in the competitions.
On Friday, just outside Brownsboro Hardware & Paint at 4858 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, local chefs go head-to-head in a Chopped-style competition.
The games begin when the culinary artists receive secret ingredients.
Then, they have to impress the judges.
100% of the proceeds from the event will be split between two food-related charities, Kentucky Harvest and A Recipe to End Hunger.
EggFEST 2022 raised a record $35,263.18, and since EggFEST’s inception, more than $200,000 has been raised for charity.
You can help again this year.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Meet and Greet, People's Choice Competition, "Chopped" Competition, Food to sample and Music
$30 per person. Kids 12 and under FREE.
Saturday, August 5 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Best Beef or Pork Contest, Food to sample and Big Green Egg Classes: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
$20 per person. Cooks + ONE guest get in FREE! Kids 12 and under are FREE.
Advanced tickets online. Click here to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.