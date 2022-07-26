CORYDON, In (WDRB)-- It used to be a tour bus, but now it's a restaurant on wheels.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Buckin' Good Chow Wagon... home base is Corydon, Indiana.
Aaron Haggard unwittingly got inspiration from his Grandma Mann when he was 7 years old.
Helping her make homemade biscuits & gravy and fried chicken.
He is not a chef but a self-proclaimed "Foodie" who took 13 years to create his one-stop rub/seasoning.
Aaron uses it in everything including smoked brisket, Boston butt, ribs, burgers and even down to the seasoned flour for his Mother Cluckin Chicken.
He wanted a place to display his knack for pairing flavors and textures.
Aaron didn't want to take on the risk of a brick and mortar restaurant and became obsessed with food trucks during the pandemic.
After finding the right kind of bus to fulfill his concept, the first ever local bustaurant began.
The 2000 Freightliner with a 6-cylinder diesel engine with 71k miles became the canvas for his vision.
It took 550 hours to create the one-of-a-kind Bustaurant while maintaining his full time business Accent Custom Closets & Design.
Now came the challenge of putting together exciting menu for ALL ages.
Their slogan is "It's so good you could ALMOST cuss."
Some of the favorites include the BUCKIN' Good Mother Cluckin Chicken & Waffles (all homemade from a very old Belgian waffle secret recipe) and the BUCKIN' Good Bourbon Raspberry Donut Burger.
The double cheeseburger called The Buckin Good All American Rodeo Burger tops the list as well.
The diverse menu features all homemade southern cooking with a flare.
The concept and announcement blew up on facebook.
Now, Buckin' Good Chow Wagon is ready to roll into your area with Buckin' Good Food.
