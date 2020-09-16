LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cancerfest adds a little fun in the fight against cancer.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins some of the people making it possible.
The Hillview Government Center provides the backdrop for this all day event, Saturday, September 19th 10:00 am to 11:30 pm.
Activities include a chili cookoff, car truck and motorcycle show, bouncies and activities for kids and more.
Local bands will fill up two stages starting at 1:00 pm.
Fireworks will end the night.
Donations will be accepted at the gate to benefit families affected by cancer.
Cancerfest
Hillview Government Center
283 Crestwood Rd
Louisville, KY 40229
Saturday, September 19
10:00 am – 11:30 pm
