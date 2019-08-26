LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- National Dog Day, August 26th, celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed.
The day recognizes the number of dogs that need homes.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Kentucky Humane Society to visit with some future furry friends.
National Dog Day also honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort.
Some dogs put their lives on the line every day for their law enforcement partners.
They are even companions to the blind and disabled.
National Dog Day is day that definitely goes to the dogs.
National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige.
Why August 26th?
It's the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" when Colleen was 10 years old.
