LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World class local jazz talent takes the stage on Saturday, September 11th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the musicians before the Autumnal Jazz Fest. Accomplished musician, Todd Hildreth presents this celebration of jazz.
Todd Hildreth is instructor of jazz piano at Bellarmine University where he also teaches courses in Jazz, Pop, and Rock History. He has been a member of multiple bands and has assemble a talented group of performers for the annual event. Todd’s Autumnal Jazz Fest takes center stage at Ascension Lutheran Church. Formerly the ALC Jazzfest, Todd’s Autumnal Jazz Fest will feature six acts, two stages, food trucks and beer from Goodwood Brewery.
Autumnal Jazz Fest
Saturday, September 11th
4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Ascension Lutheran Church
13725 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40245
Acts include the Carly Johnson/Craig Wagner Duo, The Kendall Keyz Karter Trio, Kiana and the Sun Kings, The Dave Clark Quartet, The Java Men and The Harry Pickens Trio. The acts will rotate between indoor and outdoor stages for uninterrupted music.
Tickets are $12 and are available day of show. Kids ages 10 and under are free.
Click here to get connected to Todd Hildreth's Autumnal Jazz Fest.
